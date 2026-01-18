Williams has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right hamstring strain.

Williams exited Saturday's loss to the Heat in the second quarter and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game due to what the team initially called right thigh soreness. However, the star forward underwent additional testing Sunday and will miss at least Monday's contest due to a right hamstring strain. The severity of the strain is unclear, but if Williams is forced to miss additional time, Aaron Wiggins, Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams are candidates for increased minutes.