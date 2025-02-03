Williams (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Williams, who missed Saturday's game versus the Kings, was unable to shake off his questionable tag and will miss his second straight game. He remains day-to-day, however. Alex Caruso (ankle) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) are also sidelined for the Thunder, so guys like Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams could see an uptick in minutes Monday.
