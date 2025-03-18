Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Williams will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday for the Thunder as he continues to tend to a strained right hip. Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams are candidates to see more time on the floor against Philadelphia.
