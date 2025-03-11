Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Williams will miss Wednesday's game against the defending NBA champions after playing 14 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nuggets. Oklahoma City will likely lean on Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso to pick up the slack.
More News
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Won't return Monday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Exits to locker room•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: All-around showcase in return•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Will play against Denver•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Won't play Friday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Sniffs double-double•