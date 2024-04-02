Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams' next opportunity to take the court will come Wednesday, when the Thunder face the Celtics in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Given that Williams was able to take part in the Thunder's morning shootaround Tuesday prior to being ruled out, his absence against the 76ers may be mostly for maintenance purposes. Williams has played in each of Oklahoma City's past nine games, but the last time he sat out March 12 versus the Pacers, Gordon Hayward replaced him in the starting five and played 30 minutes. Hayward, Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams are among the players who could take on expanded roles Tuesday while Jalen Williams sits.