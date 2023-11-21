Williams (hip) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder reports.

This will be the second missed game in a row for Williams, and we're still waiting for a little more clarity on the severity of the injury. Williams' next chance to play will be Saturday against the 76ers. In the meantime, it's likely that guys such as Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace will get the chance to play additional minutes due to their recent success.