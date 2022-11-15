Williams totaled 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during Monday's 126-122 loss to Boston.

Williams only made his third start of the season, but he responded to the head coach's confidence with his best performance of the campaign. He's now scored in double digits in two of his last three outings, but the nature of his inconsistent role certainly limits his upside going forward. His next chance to start will come Wednesday against the Wizards on the road, but his presence in the first unit will ultimately depend on whether Darius Bazley (ankle) can return to the hardwood or not.