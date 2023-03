Williams accumulated 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 110-96 victory over the Pelicans.

Williams returned from a two-game absence Saturday and delivered a solid showing while also leaving his mark on the defensive end with three steals -- his sixth straight game with multiple tallies in that category. He's averaging 20.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game over his last 10 contests.