Williams logged 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound and three assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 120-104 loss to the Pistons.

Williams didn't do much outside of scoring, but that's where most of his fantasy upside comes from in the first place. He showed glimpses of his talent as a rookie, but he's taken a sizable leap forward in his second year in the league, reaching the 15-point mark in all but one of his appearances during the current month. He's averaging 19.9 points per game while shooting 58 percent from the field across 15 January outings.