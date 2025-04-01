Williams produced 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 145-117 win over the Bulls.

Williams was one of several Thunder players who posted excellent numbers on offense in this blowout win, as the team racked up 145 total points, and the star forward continues to post solid numbers in his return from injury. He missed seven games in a row due to a right hip strain, but he's scored at least 18 points in his three contests since returning to the hardwood. The Thunder have already secured a spot in the playoffs and are poised to make a deep postseason run, so it wouldn't be surprising if Williams sees his minutes managed a bit in order to have him 100 percent ready for the playoffs.