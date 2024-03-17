Williams logged 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 win over the Grizzlies.

Williams has scored a combined 50 points in his two games since missing the March 12 loss to the Pacers with a sprained right ankle, and it's safe to say the injury is now a thing of the past for him. The forward has established himself as the Thunder's second- or third-best offensive option in most nights, and he should have a relatively high floor when facing the Jazz on Wednesday.