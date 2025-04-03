Williams ended Wednesday's 119-103 win over the Pistons with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes.

Williams missed eight games in March due to a hip injury, but he's aiming to get into a rhythm in the final days of the regular season just before the start of the playoffs. On that note, the star forward has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four contests. Don't be surprised if the Thunder limit Williams' minutes in the final games of the campaign to limit the risk of suffering another injury.