Williams finished with 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 124-117 loss to Utah.
Williams returned from a three-game absence, scoring at least 20 points for the third straight contest. After a modest start to the season, Williams has rounded into form over the past month, putting up top-40 value in that time. Given he logged 35 right out of the gate, managers should feel comfortable activating him across all formats.
