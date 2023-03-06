Williams ended with 32 points (12-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 129-119 victory over the Jazz.

Williams has been one of the best players for the Thunder in recent weeks, but he took a step forward here and posted a career-best scoring figure. The rookie out of Santa Clara has been one of the best first-year players this season, but he's taking his game to a whole new level of late, and he has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six appearances, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game in that span.