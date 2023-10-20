Williams notched 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 118-116 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Williams led the Thunder in minutes played, field goal attempts and points, so he certainly took advantage of the team's final preseason contest. He averaged 14.1 points per game as a rookie last season and is firmly entrenched as the Thunder's starting power forward to open the 2023-24 campaign.