Williams ended with 36 points (13-17 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-120 win over the Knicks.

Williams was unstoppable on offense, missing just four of his 17 shots en route to scoring a career-best mark and lifting the Thunder to a tight victory over the Knicks. Williams has settled into a regular starter in the frontcourt for the Thunder, but he's been on a tear of late with 20-plus points in four of his last six outings. He's averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game over his last 10 appearances.