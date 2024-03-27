Williams contributed 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Pelicans.

Williams led an extremely well-balanced effort Tuesday, with Josh Giddey tacking on 25 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 24 points. Williams is cooking over his last six contests, averaging 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 55.1 percent from the field on 16.3 shots per game.