Williams (hip) is out for Sunday's game against Portland, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams is dealing with a hip strain and will miss his first game of the season. His late scratch Sunday will likely thrust Isaiah Joe, Davis Bertans and potentially Cason Wallace into larger roles.
