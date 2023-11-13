Williams registered 31 points (11-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 win over the Suns.

Williams had everything working offensively in this one, as he posted season highs in made field goals, free throws and three-pointers en route to his first game of the year with at least 30 points. The second-year pro scored 30-plus points only twice as a rookie last season. Despite Chet Holmgren returning to the lineup, Williams has actually seen his scoring production increase in Year 2, but the rest of his statistics have been stagnant thus far. Regardless, Williams' ability to contribute efficiently in multiple areas makes him a solid fantasy player in every format.