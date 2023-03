Williams closed with 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 102-90 win over the Spurs.

Williams had an impressive night on the offensive end, as he led the Thunder with 21 points and also dished out 10 assists to record his first double-double since Nov. 11. The Santa Clara product is off to a hot start in March, averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals through five appearances.