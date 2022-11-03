Williams will come off the bench Thursday against the Nuggets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Williams earned his first career start Tuesday against the Magic where the rookie saw 22 minutes and recorded six points, one rebound and two steals. Aleksej Pokusevski will take over Williams' spot in the starting lineup Thursday against Denver.
