Williams (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Kings.
Williams has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing the Thunder's last four contests with a sprained left ankle. The second-year forward will likely reclaim his starting spot from Aaron Wiggins.
