Williams amassed 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win over the Hawks.

Williams displayed great efficiency from the field Monday, although he was uninvolved as a facilitator after racking up 17 assists in three prior contests. Williams has been sharp over that span, delivering 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 55.3 percent shooting.