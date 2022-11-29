Williams is coming off the bench Monday against New Orleans, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams will move to a bench role after starting each of his team's last two contests. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl moves into the starting five as a result.
