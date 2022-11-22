Williams will come off the bench Monday against the Knicks, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Williams put together a strong performance Saturday against Memphis, but the Thunder have elected to roll with Kenrich Williams at small forward in this one. The Santa Clara product has scored in double figures in two of his last three games off the bench.
More News
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Excels in starting role•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Starting Friday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Scores 14 points in spot start•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Back in starting lineup Monday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Moves to bench vs. Bucks•