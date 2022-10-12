Williams ended with 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over the Pistons.

Williams moved into the starting lineup, ending with a productive line reeking of upside. While his exact role to begin the season remains up in the air, he will almost certainly be given an opportunity to play regular minutes. The uncertainty, while present, should not deter fantasy managers when it comes to considering him with a last-round pick, given the potential.