Williams ended with 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 140-129 win over the Hawks.

Williams turned in a great all-around performance with solid numbers in every statistical category. Monday was an encouraging bounce-back for Williams, who endured a three-point slump where he failed to break the 20-point barrier. Although injuries have diluted his totals, he's averaged 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals over 14 games played.