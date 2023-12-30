Williams amassed 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 119-93 win over the Nuggets.

Williams could not repeat the career-high 36-point output he delivered against the Knicks on Wednesday, as his shot wasn't falling in this game. However, he still found a way to make an impact by finishing just three rebounds and one assist away from a triple-double. Williams holds a secondary role in an offense that's led by Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but if he can find a way to contribute consistently in peripheral categories, that'd be a way to boost his fantasy stock even further in what has been a solid sophomore year for him.