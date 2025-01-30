Williams amassed 26 points (12-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Warriors.

Williams joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe as the only Thunder players to score in double figures in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors for Oklahoma City, combining for 95 points. The 23-year-old rising star finished with 26 points, the 12th time this season he's scored that total or more for the Thunder.