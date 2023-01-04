Williams provided 21 points (10-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 150-117 victory over the Celtics.

Williams was arguably the best player on the floor Tuesday, outshining his more fancied opposition. This was another glimpse at what Williams is capable of and why he should be regarded as a viable 12-team asset. Unlike many of his teammates, Williams' role appears secure no matter the opposition. He obviously won't be this good every night but given he has been a top-80 player over the past two weeks, make sure he isn't still floating around on any waiver wires.