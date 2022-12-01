Williams is in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Williams will join the starting five Wednesday with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) out. Williams is averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24.6 minutes across 17 games this season.
