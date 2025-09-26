Williams (wrist) has been dribbling with both hands and shooting in practice, but his status for the start of the regular season remains up in the air, Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire reports.

Almanza notes that Williams had been practicing with a wrist brace until recently, but he's since been able to ramp up his basketball activities and is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. "Once we get through camp, we'll see where we are," said Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti. "As with anything, it'll be a collaborative decision as to when he returns. Ultimately, he has to feel comfortable with when that is." The Thunder should have a better idea of whether Williams will be cleared for the 2025-26 season opener Oct. 21 against the Rockets in the weeks to come.