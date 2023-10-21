The Thunder exercised Williams' team option for the 2024-25 season, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Williams is expected to start at power forward for the Thunder in 2023-24. As a rookie, he averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.3 minutes across 75 appearances.
