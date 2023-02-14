Williams posted 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 103-100 loss to New Orleans.

Williams has had an up-and-down stretch over the last two weeks. In the last three games of January, he averaged 20 points. Then followed up with 18 total points in the first three games of February. Now Williams has scored at least 13 points in his last three games. The 2022 first-round pick has also been racking up steals with 14 in the last four games. With more consistency in other categories, Williams could become an excellent fantasy asset.