Watch Now:

Williams supplied 24 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 victory over the Nuggets.

Williams was coming off a poor outing against the Kings on Thursday, registering five points (2-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes, but he bounced back admirably here to end up as one of the Thunder's main scoring alternatives in a tight win over Denver. Williams is firmly entrenched as a starter in his second year in the league, and the numbers back him up. He's averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game across six December contests.

More News