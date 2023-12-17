Williams supplied 24 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 victory over the Nuggets.
Williams was coming off a poor outing against the Kings on Thursday, registering five points (2-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes, but he bounced back admirably here to end up as one of the Thunder's main scoring alternatives in a tight win over Denver. Williams is firmly entrenched as a starter in his second year in the league, and the numbers back him up. He's averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game across six December contests.
More News
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Woeful shooting•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Offensive output continues Friday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Strong from three as top scorer•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Impressive against Lakers•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Poor shooting display in loss•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Set for full workload Tuesday•