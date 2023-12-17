Williams supplied 24 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 victory over the Nuggets.

Williams was coming off a poor outing against the Kings on Thursday, registering five points (2-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes, but he bounced back admirably here to end up as one of the Thunder's main scoring alternatives in a tight win over Denver. Williams is firmly entrenched as a starter in his second year in the league, and the numbers back him up. He's averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game across six December contests.