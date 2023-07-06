Williams (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against Philadelphia, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams will be unavailable for a second consecutive game, but the reason for his absence remains unclear. His next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday against Memphis.
