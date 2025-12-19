Williams ended Thursday's 122-101 win over the Clippers with 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

The lone rebound was a season low for Williams, but he compensated by scoring at least 20 points for the third time in the last six games. The fourth-year forward is averaging 19.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.2 threes in 27.8 minutes over that stretch while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor, as he gets fully up to speed after missing the first month-plus of the season while recovering from wrist surgery.