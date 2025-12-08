Williams ended with 25 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Sunday's 131-101 victory over Utah.

The fourth-year forward tied Chet Holmgren for the team lead in scoring, as Williams set a new season high in points. He didn't make his 2025-26 debut until Nov. 28 after recovering from offseason wrist surgery, but in five games since getting back on the court, Williams has averaged 17.8 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 boards, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks. Sunday's performance is a good sign that he may have shaken the rust off his shooting form.