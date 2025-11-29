Williams (wrist) recorded 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 29 minutes Friday in the Thunder's 123-119 win over the Suns.

Though he was a bit rusty with his shooting in his first game of the season following July 1 surgery to address a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist, Williams otherwise delivered outstanding cross-category fantasy production for managers who decided to activate him. Williams was operating with a minor playing-time restriction in his debut, but he should see his minutes settle around the 30-to-35 mark in competitive contests once he regains full conditioning.