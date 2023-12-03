Williams finished with 23 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 victory over the Mavericks.

Williams led all Thunder players in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and posting a handful of rebounds and assists in a winning effort. Williams has played some of his best basketball of the season over the last handful of games, notching at least 20 points in three of his last four outings. With his second-highest scoring total of the year, Williams has recorded 20 or more points five times this season.