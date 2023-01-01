Williams closed Saturday's 115-96 loss to Philadelphia with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 28 minutes.

Williams put together another strong performance despite the loss, proving his worth as a viable 12-team asset. He has now scored in double-digits in 10 of his past 11 games, putting up top-45 value over the past week. He remains outside the top 200 for the season but based on what we have seen of late, he probably deserves a roster spot in most leagues.