Williams supplied 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 131-80 win over Memphis in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Williams impacted Sunday's postseason contest on both ends of the floor, leading all players in assists to go along with a team-high-tying steals mark and finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points. Williams rounded out the regular season strong, recording at least 20 points in seven of his last 10 games leading into the playoffs.