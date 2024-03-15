Williams posted 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-119 victory over the Mavericks.

Williams got the starting nod while recovering from an ankle injury that forced him to miss Tuesday's contest, going on to connect on a team-high-tying trio of threes to go along with a handful of assists, a team-best trio of steals and ending as one of two Thunder players with 25 or more points. Williams has tallied 27 or more points in nine contests, adding five or more assists three of those outings.