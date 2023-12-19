Williams recorded 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 116-97 victory over Memphis.

If Williams is judged solely by his scoring numbers, he hasn't played very well lately. However, he also contributes in other areas, and considering he plays a secondary role in an offense led by two high-usage players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, he is looking for ways to contribute in any way he can. He remains a reliable asset in most formats, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect considerable contributions in the scoring column regularly when the Thunder is at full strength.