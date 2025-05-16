Williams posted six points (3-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 119-107 loss to the Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Williams struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end, shooting under 40 percent for the third straight game. Although his scoring came up a little short of the mark, he added a season-high 10 assists to go with four defensive stats. With the series now headed for Game 7, it's going to be all hands on deck for Oklahoma City as it looks to avoid elimination.