Williams finished Monday's 121-119 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 16 points (5-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes.

Williams had a brutal showing offensively, though his workload wasn't impacted which shows the trust the coaching staff has in him. He's been particularly cold from beyond the arc through five postseason games, hitting 26.7 percent of his attempts. He's due for some positive regression in Game 2 on Wednesday.