Williams closed Tuesday's 113-105 victory over the Timberwolves with 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 38 minutes.

There's no question that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the driving force on offense for the Thunder, but Jalen Williams' contributions can't go overlooked. The forward, who could have a strong case to make the All-Star Game this season, has been racking up stats left and right in recent weeks. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per tilt.