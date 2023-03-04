Williams ended Friday's 130-103 win over the Jazz with 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals in 33 minutes.

Williams was efficient from the floor and contributed on both ends of the court, as he continued what can only be described as an outstanding run of play. The rookie out of Santa Clara has scored in double digits nine of his last games while reaching the 20-point mark six times in that span, and he's averaging 19.0 points with 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game in that stretch.