Williams finished Monday's 141-114 loss to the Warriors with eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 25 minutes.

Williams struggled on the offensive end once again Monday, scoring fewer than 10 points for the third straight game. Fortunately, he was able to add four combined steals and blocks, salvaging what was an otherwise disappointing outing. He is outside the top 200 in standard formats over the past week, and given the lack of name value, there is a chance he could pop up on a few waiver wires, especially in highly-competitive leagues. He has top-100 upside moving forward and so if he is dropped in your league, you should strongly consider picking him up.