Williams supplied 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 victory over the Pacers.

it was another efficient performance from Williams, who has looked 100 percent healthy in two starts since returning from a hip issue that cost him seven games in March. The third-year forward has scored in double digits in all 63 of his appearances in 2024-25, and in 12 contests since the All-Star break he's averaged 22.2 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.